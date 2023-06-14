New ByWard Market centre to increase police presence, social services

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante and businesses in the ByWard Market told CBC they're concerned about violence impacting front-line staff and patrons in the downtown neighbourhood.

Businesses in the ByWard Market say they hope security concerns will be mitigated by a new centre for police and other social services in the popular tourist area.

Ottawa police said they're supporting a city-led initiative to create a Neighbourhood Operations Centre (NOC) that would involve multiple social services in the area.

In a written statement to CBC, police said the office would work with other organizations to address various concerns in the ByWard Market area. It's unclear when or where the new operations centre would officially open.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, who made increasing the police presence in the market a campaign proposal during the last election, said Wednesday the centre won't be a police station, but a place where officers would be available.

The move has Ary Deboer's stamp of approval. She is a manager at El Camino restaurant on Clarence Street.

"I don't feel that anyone is really safe here, especially during the evening time. There's a saying kind of going around, 'Nothing good happens in the market after 9 p.m.'" said Deboer.

Restaurant manager Ary Deboer, who works less than a block from where four people were injured in a shooting, fears for workers' safety during evening shifts. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

While she said she doesn't believe anyone at the restaurant would be targeted, she's worried people might get caught in any crossfire.

"I think about the staff here who work at night and all of our friends in the community and it's very scary to think about that," she said.

"I just wonder … Is this Detroit? What's going on here?"

Her restaurant is less than a block from where four people were injured, including bystanders, in a shooting at a club early Saturday morning.

Deboer said she has had to call 911 about people suffering from drug overdoses in front of the restaurant. She also said it once took police 90 minutes to respond to a complaint about a belligerent customer.

She said she understands police resources are stretched thin, but thinks safety needs to be a top priority.

Night and day

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante said she's heard from businesses that find it difficult to retain staff because of safety concerns.

"If you are there on a Saturday at 1 p.m. and you're sitting on a patio having a lunch with your family, it is a great place to be," she said.

"Now if you're there at 3 a.m. on a Saturday, that might be a different story."

Groups of people in front of an outdoor OTTAWA sign in the ByWard Market last fall. This is a popular tourist spot in the market. (Jacques Corriveau/CBC)

She said most people share positive experiences from their visit to the ByWard Market, but she can't ignore the growing concern.

Deek Labelle, who manages the Château Lafayette, said restaurant and retail employees are "not social workers" but they often interact with people who need assistance.

"We're dealing with people who are marginalized, living on the streets in awful conditions. It's difficult," said Labelle.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the positive impacts that this [centre] will have on the neighborhood."