ByWard Market merchants disappointed with new police centre's location

Some ByWard Market store owners say they're frustrated with a police board decision to set up a new "neighbourhood operations centre" in the Rideau Centre, citing concerns about its ability to address ongoing safety issues in the area.

On Monday, the Ottawa Police Services Board unanimously approved plans for a nearly 3,000-square-foot storefront inside the mall, across from the Rideau light rail station.

The board agreed to a five-year lease with CF Rideau Centre starting Feb. 15, 2024.

A report presented before the board said the centre, a city-led initiative, would give neighbourhood police officers a space to meet and collaborate with community groups.

"We're shocked about where the location is going to be," said Phil Émond, owner of the Gordon Harrison Canadian Landscape Gallery at Sussex Drive and Clarence Street.

"It's gonna push everyone else in the ByWard Market and we're going to be left alone one more time."

Phil Émond, owner of the Gordon Harrison Canadian Landscape Gallery in the Byward Market, is one of 25 area merchants who wrote a letter to the mayor opposing the location of the new centre. (CBC)

Émond said many of his clients repeatedly tell him they feel unsafe walking in the market — causing him to worry his business and others might be seriously impacted if safety goes unaddressed.

It's a concern Émond said he shares with at least 25 other merchants in the area who came together to write a letter to the mayor. CBC News received a copy of the letter.

"Retailers were hoping that the centre would be located near the Ottawa [sign] on York Street," the letter reads.

"They were also hoping that there would be police officers on foot walking the ByWard Market — not being physically located inside a center, but having a strong presence, and addressing the situation in the ByWard market as they occur."

The letter said a comprehensive approach to addressing homelessness, mental health issues and drugs in the area is lacking.

Merchants say they were not consulted

Émond said merchants such as himself have been left with more questions than answers as to the role of the neighbourhood operations centre. Store owners have also received no communication or clarity from the city, he added.

Certain services are much-needed in the neighbourhood, he said, and he hopes the centre will provide them.

He added that several businesses in the area have experienced an increasing number of thefts and break-ins.

"We need more video cameras at major intersections. We need this place to be lit at night," Émond said.

"We need people to be here, to talk to people if they encounter a problem with someone. We need experts to tell us how to deal with those situations, because we certainly don't have the expertise to deal with that."

Carmen Montemurro, a receptionist at Silver Fox Barbershop, agreed. She said she wishes there had been a consultation process with store owners before the location for the centre was decided.

"The Rideau Centre [location] is not going to help us at all," Montemurro said.

The purpose of the neighbourhood operations centre might have been better served if it had been set up near York or Clarence streets, she said, adding she remains hopeful the city and the police board will change their minds.

Carmen Montemurro, receptionist at Silver Fox Barber Shop, also expressed her concerns about the Rideau Centre location. (CBC)

Work more important than location, mayor says

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe previously told CBC the centre is not a police station, but a place where officers would be available.

Sutcliffe campaigned on a promise to increase the police presence in the ByWard Market.

On Wednesday, Sutcliffe told CBC he's received feedback from some merchants in the area who say they're glad to see the progress. He acknowledged, however, that "some people may not feel it's the ideal location."

"To me, it's not about what happens in the office. It's the fact that there will be police officers available from that location who will be able to work in the ByWard Market," Sutcliffe said.

"The location of the office is less important than the activities on the ground, and the work that they will be able to do in that community."