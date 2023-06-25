1 dead after shooting at edge of ByWard Market during police response

Ottawa police say one person was shot during a police response at the edge of the ByWard Market, and paramedics later confirmed that one adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tweet shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the Ottawa Police Service said officers responded to a 911 call regarding a person with a knife at about 2:10 p.m. in the area of Sussex Drive and St. Patrick Street, at the edge of the ByWard Market.

"During the response one person was shot," the tweet said. "The individual was transported to hospital by paramedics."

CBC contacted Ottawa police by phone and was told it was a "police involved incident."

Ottawa police said in a tweet the Special Investigations Unit, Ontario's police watchdog, was contacted and is investigating.