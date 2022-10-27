New ByWard Market centre to increase police presence, social services

Businesses in the ByWard Market say they hope security concerns will be mitigated by a new centre where police and other social services operate in the popular tourist area.

Ottawa police said they're supporting a city-led initiative to create a Neighbourhood Operations Centre (NOC) that would involve multiple different social services in the area.

In a written statement to CBC, police said the office would work with other organizations to address various concerns in the ByWard Market area. It's unclear when the new operations centre would officially open.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, who made increasing the police presence in the market a campaign proposal during the last election, said Wednesday the centre won't be a police station, but a place where officers would be available.

The move has Ary Deboer's stamp of approval. She is a manager at El Camino restaurant on Clarence Street.

"I don't feel that anyone is really safe here, especially during the evening time. There's a saying kind of going around, 'Nothing good happens in the market after 9 p.m.'" said Deboer.

"I don't think that anyone here would be targeted, but I just worry about ... people getting caught in the crossfire."

Restaurant manager Ary Deboer, who works less than a block from where four people were injured in a shooting, fears for workers' safety during evening shifts. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Her restaurant is less than a block from where four people were injured, including bystanders, in a shooting at a club early Saturday morning.

Deboer said she has had to call 911 about people suffering from drug overdoses in front of the restaurant. She also said it once took police 90 minutes to respond to a complaint about a belligerent customer.

She said she understands police resources are stretched thin, but thinks safety needs to be a top priority.

Night and day

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante said she's heard from businesses that find it difficult to retain staff because of safety concerns.

"If you are there on a Saturday at 1 p.m. and you're sitting on a patio having a lunch with your family, it is a great place to be," she said. "Now if you're there at 3 a.m. on a Saturday, that might be a different story."

The sign for the intersection of Clarence and William streets in Ottawa's ByWard Market. Four people were shot nearby last weekend (Emmanuelle Poisson/Radio-Canada)

She said most people share positive experiences from their visit to the ByWard Market, but she can't ignore the growing concern.

Deek Labelle, who manages the Château Lafayette, said restaurant and retail employees are "not social workers" but they often interact with people who need assistance.

"We're dealing with people who are marginalized, living on the streets in awful conditions. It's difficult," said Labelle.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the positive impacts that this [centre] will have on the neighborhood."