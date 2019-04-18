Man killed overnight in the ByWard Market

Ottawa police are investigating an overnight homicide on York Street near Sussex Drive.

Emergency crews responded to 911 calls about gunshots on the edge of the downtown ByWard Market district after 2 a.m.

The police major crime unit said a man was injured and pronounced dead in hospital, but wouldn't share any further details about him.

One person is in custody and the major crime unit is still investigating.

Westbound York Street is closed to traffic from the ByWard Market Square to Sussex as part of the investigation.