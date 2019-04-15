Roofers sparked accidental ByWard Market blaze: fire marshal
Investigators looking into activities of roofing crew atop restaurant when Friday's fire started
In an update at the fire scene Ottawa Fire Chief Kim Ayotte said the investigation by the Fire Marshall and Ottawa Fire investigators had wrapped over the weekend.
"The cause was\ officially determined to be accidental and preventable as a result of the roofing activities that were taking place on the roof of 35 William St." Chief Ayotte said.
At 11:20 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to Vittoria Trattoria, housed in a century-old building at 35 William St. in Ottawa's historic ByWard Market.
The flames had started on the northeast corner of the restaurant's roof, where a roofing crew was at work, the fire marshal's office said.
The fire then rapidly spread through the roofs of several attached buildings along the block, and at its height, the four-alarm blaze was being fought by more than 100 firefighters. No one was injured.
It was finally brought under control just before 3 p.m., and an early estimate pegged the damage at more than $2 million.
The row of buildings contains more than a dozen units of which four suffered extensive damage.
In an interview with CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning earlier Monday, restaurant owner Domenic Santaguida said the building was being turned over to insurers.
