2 ByWard Market restaurants fined for failing to comply with COVID-19 rules

Two restaurants in Ottawa's ByWard Market were fined this month for failing to comply with an order to ensure physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic under Ontario's Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Atari on Dalhousie Street and Somewhere Dine Bar on Murray Street were each charged $880 by bylaw officers.

Atari failed to ensure customers remained seated at their tables except to use the bathroom, to pay for or pick up an order, according to a statement from Roger Chapman, the city's director of bylaw and regulatory services. The business was charged Aug. 1, he said.

Somewhere Dine Bar was charged Aug. 15 for failing to ensure customers stayed seated and practised physical distancing, said Chapman. The restaurant was also ordered to obtain a food business licence.

The charges are the result of proactive enforcement of the provincial rules by both police and bylaw officers, Chapman said.

Mayor Jim Watson first disclosed the charges — then one charge and one pending — during a teleconference with health officials on Friday.

"It's essential that we all do our part to continue to follow provincial orders to help stop the spread of the virus," Wtason said. "We've had to use the enforcement tools at our disposal for those who have not complied."