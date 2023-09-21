After losing $40K to theft, this ByWard Market business owner wants a solution to crime

John Rmor estimates nearly $40,000 in merchandise was stolen from his shop after its front door was smashed in.

In the shadow of the heavily protected United States Embassy, John Rmor is back in business after his designer shoe and leather boutique was burglarized two nights in a row.

Rmor says nearly $40,000 worth of goods were taken after the front door of his shop on Sussex Drive in Ottawa's ByWard Market was smashed, a reality that for him is still sinking in.

"I'm glad I was not here first of all, for my safety, but it's disappointing because you never expect it to happen [to you]," he said.

Unfortunately for Rmor and other business owners nearby, sweeping up smashed glass and counting losses has become far too common.

A recent report from the Ottawa Police Service showed Rideau-Vanier ward, which includes the ByWard Market, Lowertown, Sandy Hill and Vanier, had the second-highest crime rate in the city in 2022.

The non-violent crime rate, which also includes things such as traffic and drug charges, jumped by 25 per cent since 2021.

It was second only to Somerset ward, which had a slightly higher crime rate but just a 7.7 per cent jump in non-violent crime since 2021.

Across the city, non-violent crime went up about 19 per cent.

Spillover from crises

Last month, merchants aired their frustrations about worsening conditions in the market at a meeting with police, city staff and the newly formed ByWard Market District Authority, where they heard solutions will not come overnight.

"We're seeing, frankly, the spillover impacts of a mental health and a drug crisis that's happening not just in Ottawa but across Canada," said Zachary Dayler, the authority's executive director.

Dayler said projects are ongoing to address issues of housing and safe supply as well as an effort to create a hub in the market that would combine an increased police presence with other social services.

He encouraged local business owners faced with crime to file police reports and engage with their community police officers to discuss loss prevention measures.

"I don't think the solution is solely policing, I don't think it's solely on the business. I think it's a collective effort," he said.

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante said integration of services is key to the solution.

"So the harm reduction people need to be talking to our front-line workers, who need to be talking to our businesses, who need to be talking to our residents," she said.

"This is the second-highest tax base in the city. It's a very important contributor and I certainly want to have a ward where everyone feels welcome."

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante said services in the ByWard Market need to be better integrated to move toward a solution. She said a police and social services hub could be the answer. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

Rmor said he's not sure he can ride it out until the long-term solutions come to fruition.

"I'm hurt in my heart," Rmor said, adding that this latest setback comes on the heels of pandemic shutdowns and business lost during the truck protests in 2022.

"You are on your own basically here."

Rmor was closed for 14 days following the thefts and is now in the process of installing a metal gate on the doorway to his business.

He has also made a point to remove any valuables from view at night — efforts he is hoping could make a difference.

Ottawa police weren't available for an interview, but in a news release issued on Sept. 13 said a man had been arrested and charged with multiple break and enters in the market. It isn't clear which thefts he is being charged in relation to.