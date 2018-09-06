Ottawa police have shut down streets around a bear that wandered into the downtown ByWard Market neighbourhood.

Police have set up a perimeter around a "full-size black bear" sitting calmly around the area of Dalhousie and Murray streets.

They're asking people to avoid the area.

The person who called 911 at about 3:20 a.m. ET said the bear had been following people.

Staff from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are on the scene trying to tranquillize the bear and move it away.

Police have set up a perimeter around the black bear. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

A bear was also spotted in the area around the Gatineau Hospital on Wednesday, leading police to ask people to stay inside as experts worked to trap it.

Police said that bear eventually walked away to a more suitable habitat.