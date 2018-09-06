Skip to Main Content
Security perimeter set up around bear in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Ottawa police have shut down streets as they deal with a bear that wandered into the downtown ByWard Market neighbourhood.

Streets closed around Dalhousie and Murray streets

Ottawa police closed streets after a black bear wandered into Ottawa's ByWard Market on Thursday. (Claudine Richard/Radio-Canada)

Ottawa police have shut down streets around a bear that wandered into the downtown ByWard Market neighbourhood.

Police have set up a perimeter around a "full-size black bear" sitting calmly around the area of Dalhousie and Murray streets.

They're asking people to avoid the area.

The person who called 911 at about 3:20 a.m. ET said the bear had been following people.

Staff from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are on the scene trying to tranquillize the bear and move it away.

Police have set up a perimeter around the black bear. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

A bear was also spotted in the area around the Gatineau Hospital on Wednesday, leading police to ask people to stay inside as experts worked to trap it.

Police said that bear eventually walked away to a more suitable habitat.

