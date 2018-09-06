Photos

How a bear's ByWard Market foray stole the show

It was way out of its element, but by the end, everyone was rooting for the black bear that wandered into Ottawa's ByWard Market Thursday.

It was way out of its element, but by the end of its brief visit, everyone was rooting for the black bear that wandered into Ottawa's ByWard Market Thursday. Police got the call around 3:20 a.m. A bear was following people around the ByWard Market. Ottawa police closed streets as they investigated a bear sighting in the ByWard Market on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (Claudine Richard/Radio-Canada) They set up a perimeter to corral the animal. Police set up a perimeter around a black bear in the ByWard Market. (Giacomo Panico/CBC) Ottawa police and conservation officers with the National Capital Commission hatch a plan to capture the bear. (Giacomo Panico/CBC) Eventually the bear was located in a tree behind a duplex. The bear climbed a tree behind a duplex in Ottawa's ByWard Market on Thursday. Conservation officers tranquillized the furry visitor. (Giacomo Panico/CBC) It was time to figure out how to get the bear down without injury to man or beast. Ottawa police keep an eye on a black bear in the ByWard Market neighbourhood Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (Giacomo Panico/CBC) This was as close as reporters were allowed to get to the bear. (Giacomo Panico/CBC) A well-aimed tranquillizer dart put the bear to sleep. Firefighters were brought in to retrieve the bear. (Giacomo Panico/CBC) Emergency crews used a ladder and rope to gently lower the sleeping animal. The bear was safely lowered to the ground. (Giacomo Panico/CBC) Bears are heavier than you might think. Police and conservation officials carry the tranquilized bear in a net. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada) The bear is loaded into its travel container. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada) And the crowd applauded. Despite Ottawa police asking people to avoid the area, a crowd still gathered around the security perimeter. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada) The bear is off to its new home in Lanark County, where there's plenty of room to roam. The bear is on its way to an undisclosed location in Lanark County. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada)

