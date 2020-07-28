Pints by appointment could soon be the norm at local bars

Ottawa's medical officer of health is asking bars and restaurants to require diners and drinkers to make reservations in light of a recent spike in new cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Vera Etches says the uptick in cases, especially among people in their 20s, is causing Ottawa Public Health to look at whether the virus is being spread in lineups outside busy bars in the ByWard Market and on Elgin Street.

"What we're seeing with bars is, outside on the patios, there's physical distancing and people have control over their work environment," she told CBC's Lucy Van Oldenbarneveld on Monday evening.

The problem is with the folks waiting to get in.

"We see people gathering on the street and they're too close together — and they're not wearing masks when they're close together," Etches told CBC.

People wait for a table at a ByWard Market patio on July 12. Ottawa Public Health says young people are driving a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the city. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa entered Stage 3 of the provincial lifting of some pandemic restrictions on July 17, which allowed bars and restaurants to open their indoor spaces to customers, in addition to serving people outdoors.

A maximum of 50 people — excluding staff — are allowed to be seated inside, while a maximum of 100 people are allowed to congregate outside, as long as everyone can keep two metres apart.

Additionally, according to Ottawa's temporary mandatory mask rules passed by city councillors earlier this month, most people must wear face masks while indoors. That includes in restaurants and bars — patrons can only take off their masks while drinking and eating.

Now, Ottawa's bylaw services are asking businesses "to not generate lineups" on city sidewalks, roads or any property while patrons wait to be seated, according to an email attributed to Court Curry, the city's manager of rights of way.

If a bar or restaurant patio is full, staff should take reservations "and ask those patrons to continue to stroll until a table becomes available to avoid any congregation," said the email sent to CBC on Tuesday.

"There has to be an understanding that some things are actually beyond the business’s control," says ByWard Market BIA head Jasna Jennings. (Stu Mills/CBC)

But the idea isn't going down well with the head of the business improvement area in the Byward Market, who said business owners have faced too many "knee-jerk" decisions since the pandemic began.

"This is just another added frustration for [businesses] with little time to plan internally to manage their staff," said Jasna Jennings, executive director of the BIA.

"There has to be an understanding that some things are actually beyond the business's control."

Jennings said members in her association had already characterized shortened operating hours for some and restrictions around patio hours as "death by a thousand cuts."

On top of the current rules, she said business owners are still struggling to recoup months' worth of revenue in lost during the lockdown.

"It's just hurdle after hurdle after hurdle and they're getting frustrated and stressed," said Jennings.

Bob Firestone, owner of the Blue Cactus restaurant and bar, says patrons wander around ByWard and then decide where to eat, rather than make a reservation. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Still, the city could issue fines if businesses and patrons don't abide by the physical distancing rules. The acting director of bylaw services told CBC Tuesday that officers "will continue proactive patrols of the ByWard Market to ensure compliance."

Bob Firestone, who has owned the Blue Cactus bar for 30 years, said these latest directives "will affect our sales and will affect people coming down to the market because they don't have a reservation.

"In the ByWard market, people want to go bars, restaurants on their own terms," he said.

"If it’s imposed on us, we’re still going to want to go to the pub, so we’ll do it," says 19-year-old Jasmine Jeaurond. (Stu Mills/CBC)

But nursing student Jasmine Jeaurond, 19, said she doubted an appointment system would keep her friends from heading to the market for drinks.

"If it's imposed on us, we're still going to want to go to the pub, so we'll do it," she said.

"I actually think that it's a good idea," she said, adding that she and her friends had already begun to suspect the lineups as a likely place of COVID-19 transmission.