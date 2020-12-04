ByTowne Cinema to close after more than 30 years

Ottawa's ByTowne Cinema, a fixture on Rideau Street for more than 30 years, is closing at the end of 2020. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Ottawa's independent ByTowne Cinema is closing at the end of the month after more than 30 years in business, its owner announced Friday.

In a Facebook post and email to members, Bruce White said a combination of factors including the COVID-19 pandemic led to the decision to shut down permanently on Dec. 31, 2020.

"The cinema has been losing money every day since the pandemic hit. Even when we've been allowed to be open, audiences are dramatically smaller," White wrote.

"And I don't blame them: our staff have done an amazing job with COVID protocols that keep customers as safe as possible, but everyone's risk assessment is personal, and specific to their circumstances."

Distributors holding back new releases

As well, distributors have been holding back on releasing new films, White wrote.

"They've sold some titles to streaming services, skipping the marketing expense of releasing them to only a few limited-seating cinemas," he wrote. "Other movies have been moved from fall and winter releases to, well, some unspecified point in a possibly rosier future."

White, who has owned and operated the cinema since 1988, said he's also been planning to retire.

"I was making some progress at that. Then the pandemic hit," he wrote. "If there's eventual interest from someone, you may see ByTowne 2.0 someday. No-one will be more delighted than me, and I'll be there as one of you, a happy spectator of amazing movies. But I won't be your programmer."

White added that anyone who wishes to support the ByTowne financially can consider donating to a ByTowne staff appreciation fund. Once they feel safe to do so, he also encourages Ottawans to give streaming services a break for a night and go out to a movie.