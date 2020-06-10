Watson calls for review of alleged assault by bylaw officer

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is calling for a review of an incident involving a city bylaw officer who allegedly assaulted a man while ticketing him for breaching COVID-19 restrictions at a west-end park earlier this spring.

In an article first reported in the Ottawa Citizen, Obi Ifedi said he was tackled and punched in the mouth by the officer in Marlene Catterall Park park in early April. The incident occurred less than three weeks after restrictions on the use of public parks were put in place in response to COVID-19.

In a letter sent Tuesday, Watson and Coun. Jenna Sudds, who heads the city's community and protective services committee, asked city manager Steve Kanellakos to provide details on what happened and outline a plan to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"Serious allegations have come to light recently concerning the behaviour of a City of Ottawa by-law officer," they wrote in the letter. "Chair Sudds and I are formally requesting a full review of the specific incident from a labour relations perspective and any associated code of conduct violations and training requirements related to this interaction."

Coun. Catherine McKenney is calling on any internal findings to be reviewed by an outside party.

As we have serious concerns regarding the serious allegations facing a by-law officer, <a href="https://twitter.com/JennaSudds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JennaSudds</a> and I have written to the City Manager to request a full review of the incident. See below. <a href="https://t.co/e0VYqNdtuA">pic.twitter.com/e0VYqNdtuA</a> —@JimWatsonOttawa

The incident occurred as the city was facing criticism for overzealous enforcement of pandemic restrictions.

'Scuffle,' but no charges

Anthony Di Monte, the city's general manager of emergency and protective services, responded Tuesday with a memo to city council.

On April 4, a bylaw officer was patrolling and observed a number of people in the park, including on the basketball court and a play structure, despite signs indicating that the park was closed except for walk-throughs, Di Monte wrote in the memo.

"One individual, who was allegedly using the basketball court, did not exit the park upon request.... The individual also refused to provide identification following requests," the memo continued.

DiMonte said the bylaw officer then asked police for help: "Police Officers intervened with the individual, following which a foot chase ensued. The By-law Officer sought to assist the police and a scuffle occurred involving the individual and the By-law Officer."

Di Monte said the bylaw officer gave the man multiple fines totalling $2,010 for failing to comply with provincial emergency orders and refusing to identify himself.

Anthony DiMonte, general manager of emergency and protective services, said the city is conducting an internal investigation into the incident that could result in discipline charges against the bylaw officer. (CBC)

Lawyer David Anber, who represents Ifedi, disputed a number of details in Di Monte's account of events, including the assertion that Ifedi was playing basketball.

"That's completely false.... He was doing no such thing," Anber told CBC. "Right off the bat, there are a number of details that just don't make sense."

Ifedi suffered a split lip and scrapes after being pushed to the ground by the officer, Anber said.

Bylaw officer getting 'preferential treatment': lawyer

Ottawa police investigated the alleged assault, but last Thursday decided not to charge the bylaw officer. Instead, they referred the individual to a pre-charge diversion program that provides an alternative to punishment for people who commit certain non-violent offences.

According to information provided by Ottawa police, the pre-charge diversion program is run by the Salvation Army and comes with a lengthy list of criteria including that the person must be "a first-time non-violent offender" without a criminal record and "must admit responsibility." According to police, "minor assault" falls under the list of eligible offences.

Anber said said he believes police are giving the bylaw officer preferential treatment by allowing the officer to avoid criminal charges.

"When we're dealing with somebody who's actually been physically assaulted, that's the type of case that if you or I were accused of doing that, we would be charged," he said. "There'd be no if, ands or buts about it."

Obi Ifedi said he suffered a cut lip in the incident. (Supplied by David Anber)

He called the decision not to criminally charge the bylaw officer "unprecedented."

Anber said it's even more baffling given an email sent on June 4 to Ifedi from the investigating police officer, which states: "I reviewed all the presented evidence and determined that [the bylaw officer] did commit an assault while you were on the ground by striking you in the face."

Anber said he hopes police will take a second look at the incident.

"This a situation involving violence on the part of a law enforcement officer, and that's something that can't be swept under the rug," he said.

According to the City of Ottawa, the bylaw officer was placed on administrative duties while the department conducts an internal investigation, which could result in disciplinary measures "up to and including dismissal."