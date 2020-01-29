Byelections called in Ottawa–Vanier, Orléans

Voters in two Ottawa ridings will cast their ballots in provincial byelections on Thursday, Feb. 27.

At Queen's Park on Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford announced the byelections in Ottawa–Vanier and Orléans, both needed to replace Liberal MPPs who stepped down in 2019.

Nathalie Des Rosiers resigned as MPP in Ottawa–Vanier to become principal of Massey College at the University of Toronto.

In Orléans, Marie-France Lalonde stepped down to run federally and was elected MP for the federal riding on Oct. 21.

Candidates chosen

Former Ottawa city councillor Stephen Blais will run for the Liberals in Orléans. (Jean Deslisle/CBC)

The Liberals will run former Ottawa city councillor Stephen Blais in Orléans and Lucille Collard in Ottawa–Vanier.

The governing Progressive Conservatives have named Natalie Montgomery in Orléans and Patrick Mayangi in Ottawa–Vanier.

Manon Parrot is running for the New Democrats in Orléans, while Myriam Djilane will represent the party in Ottawa–Vanier.

Both ridings have long been held by the Liberals.