Byelection preview: Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

Voters in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes have the weekend to decide who they'll vote for in the Monday byelection.

The winner will fill the post left vacant after the death of Conservative MP Gord Brown. He passed away suddenly after suffering a heart attack in his Parliament Hill office in May.

There are five candidates vying for office, including Michael Barrett for the Conservatives, Liberal Mary Jean McFall, New Democrat Michelle Taylor, Lorraine Redkins for the Green Party and independent John Turmel.

CBC Ottawa asked the candidates to fill out a questionnaire to help voters get to know them and their positions on important issues.

Here are their responses, which have been edited for length:

Michael Barrett, Conservative Party

(Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

1. What do you want constituents in the riding to know about you?

I live in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes with my wife Amanda and our four children. Following my service in the Canadian Armed Forces, Amanda and I chose to make our home and raise our children, in the place where our family has deep roots and a heritage we treasure.

Community life and public service have always been important to me. In 2014 I was elected councillor for the village of Spencerville and surrounding agricultural area in the municipality of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal. Along with representing my ward and bringing forward the concerns of my neighbours and constituents, I served as Chair of the Public Works, Environmental Service & Facilities Committee of the Whole.

Responding to the great need for economic development and job creation, my council colleagues and I worked successfully to see the opening of several new industrial park businesses. This includes the opening of the Giant Tiger Distribution Centre which created 350 new direct jobs in our area.

2. What are the biggest issues facing your riding and how do you plan to address them?

Our residents expect their government to invest in our community. The Conservative government invested tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure right here in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. We had investments in our roads, bridges, at our border crossings, and at the Port of Johnstown. The Conservative government invested $110-million in broadband internet in our region. Folks are disappointed that the Trudeau Liberals promised infrastructure investment followed by a balanced budget in 2019, but failed to deliver on both. A Conservative government will reinvest right here in our riding, and as the Member of Parliament, I will work tirelessly to bring real investment back to Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

3. For the record. What are your thoughts on:

Gun control/gun registry

Conservatives know that the safety of Canadians is the highest responsibility of any government. However, we also know that whenever Liberals attempt to crackdown on gun violence, they end up missing the mark going after law-abiding firearms owners. The Liberals' current gun legislation Bill C-71 couldn't make this more clear. This legislation does nothing to keep Canadians safe. Not only does it fail to address gang violence or target gang criminals, but the word "gang" doesn't even appear in the bill … A Conservative government will repeal and replace the Liberals ineffective gun legislation with a law that targets criminals, protects Canadians and respects sports shooters and law-abiding firearms owners.

​Affordable housing

Conservatives support helping those who are less fortunate. But when Justin Trudeau says he wants to give Canadians a break, we just don't believe him. As many as 60 per cent of lower income Canadians are paying higher taxes under this Liberal prime minister. As a result of Liberal policies, Canadians now pay more for gasoline, home heating, hydro, housing, sports and arts programs for children, personal savings, and much more … The government needs to focus on making home ownership more affordable for Canadians, while at the same time ensuring results for those less fortunate.

Access to health care locally

Canada has an aging population. I recognise that Canada's seniors have helped build our country. While in government, Conservatives provided extra support for seniors across Canada with lower taxes, solid pensions, and strong health care. Our government's low tax plan helped remove over 380,000 seniors from the tax rolls. We want to ensure that seniors have choice and flexibility in how they save and spend for their retirement and that they receive the best possible healthcare.

Carbon tax/carbon pricing

Our Conservative government had a plan for responsible resource development that struck the right balance between unleashing the potential of our resource sectors to create high-quality jobs, while strengthening safety and environmental protection. Our government provided $1 billion to support clean energy technologies. This includes $150-million for research, and $850-million for the development and demonstration of promising technologies, including large-scale carbon capture and storage projects. Also keep in mind our Conservative government introduced the ecoENERGY Retrofit. During its lifespan this program provided families with grants of up to $5,000 to help homeowners make their homes more energy-efficient and reduce the burden of high energy costs.

Mary Jean McFall, Liberal Party

(Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

1. What do you want constituents in the riding to know about you?

For me, it's all about service. My mom used to say you have to do your bit to make a difference, and that has stuck with me. I've lived, worked and volunteered here pretty much my whole life — and I want to continue to serve our communities as the next Member of Parliament here in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.



I have held leadership positions in many local organizations, including Brockville City Council., and served as the chief of staff to the Minister of Agriculture. I am the voice of experience for this riding, I have this region in my heart, and I will work hard every day for the families of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, as I always have.



I have knocked on doors across the riding and will fight hard for our shared priorities — jobs, infrastructure, more help for families and seniors, and support for our farmers and agriculture sector.



2. What are the biggest issues facing your riding and how do you plan to address them?

The economy is top of mind. Since 2015, Canadians have created over 700,000 new jobs, Canada's

unemployment rate is at its lowest in over 40 years. But we need to bring that prosperity right here to this riding. We need to continue to invest in and focus on growing our economy and creating good middle-class jobs right here in our region, including standing up for local farmers and producers. We also need to grow our community by building new affordable housing, investing in better infrastructure, supporting stronger healthcare and home care for seniors, creating new opportunities for young people, and standing up for families with children.

3. For the record. What are your thoughts on:

Gun control/gun registry

While Canada is one of the safest countries in the world, increased gun crime has caused too much violence and taken too many lives in our communities. I believe in new firearms legislation and other measures, to take concrete steps to make our country less vulnerable to the surge of gun violence. The new legislation from the Liberal government does not re-create a federal long gun registry. Instead, these common-sense gun control measures will make Canadian families

safer while respecting the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

Affordable housing

All Canadians deserve a safe and affordable place to call home. A home makes us feel more secure, makes it easier to raise healthy children, pursue an education, and gain employment. Affordable housing has meant all the difference for families and people of all ages and all walks of life here in our region. I'm proud that the Liberal government created Canada's first ever National Housing Strategy that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The new National Housing Strategy has the potential to help families right here in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, and I see this as a priority for me.

Access to health care locally

I know the challenge of getting access to health care locally. When I was on the Chamber board, we invested in physician recruitment for our community. All levels of government need to work hard to ensure we all have access to healthcare no matter where we live. I understand these challenges, which is why I had strong involvement in the redevelopment process at the Brockville General Hospital. I was the co-chair of the project, and helped to provide $20-million toward better healthcare facilities for our communities.

Carbon tax/carbon pricing

The Liberal government has a plan to protect the environment and grow the economy, and it's working. Our emissions are going down and our economy is booming. I support that there needs to be a fair price on pollution across Canada, so we can act on climate change for the next generations. The Liberal's plan both fights climate change and help's Ontario families, with 90 per cent of the revenue returning to the pockets of families. In contrast, the Conservatives and Andrew Scheer have no plan to protect our environment or grow our economy.

Lorraine Rekmans, Green Party

(Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

1. What do you want constituents in the riding to know about you?

I am a small business owner in Kemptville. My husband and I own a family business. We have been in Kemptville for 16 years. We have created jobs and we contribute to the local community and economy. I believe we all need to work together to make our communities strong and vibrant. I have been with the Green Party for 10 years and I have served as Indigenous Affairs Critic for 10 years. Throughout my career I worked in the non-profit sector for non-governmental organizations on sustainability and resource development. I have experience working with civil society, industry, Indigenous communities and government. I understand how communities work and how they get things done. I believe Members of Parliament have to focus on helping the people in their ridings. I believe the first job of an MP is to serve the people and not their political party. People come first.

2. What are the biggest issues facing your riding and how do you plan to address them?

First the biggest issue in Canada is climate change. Without taking action on climate change, the entire Canadian economy, and the health of the people and the environment will be at serious risk. Greens have a platform that will move Canada into a low carbon economy and create jobs.

The population of the riding is aging and is facing many challenges, including health care. We have a green strategy to improve the quality of seniors lives by eliminating poverty. We have a proposal for a Universal Pharacare program to ensure medicine is affordable.

The lack of affordable housing is a huge concern. Many youth are jobless, and some youth are homeless. The government continues to tell us that the economy is improving but I see many people struggling. This economic growth is not evident in many parts of the riding. We have programs to support youth and end student debt by cancelling student loans.

3. For the record. What are your thoughts on:

Gun control/gun registry

Canadians must apply for a possession and acquisition license in order to possess or purchase guns. I believe the government has records of who buys and sells guns. Other than those who have illegal guns. Most people who have illegal guns would not register them. From the hundreds of people I have spoken to in this riding, this question has not come up once.

Affordable housing

I support affordable housing. I am committed to working with local communities and organizations to address the need for affordable housing that is sustainable.

Access to health care locally

Canadians have a right to access the best health care in their local communities.

Carbon tax/carbon pricing

I support a carbon tax. I believe we need stronger targets to reach our commitments in the Paris Agreement. I am disappointed that the Liberal majority government has not taken serious action on this file ... We need to invest in hydro electric, wind and solar and move our economy into renewable energy and phase out our reliance on fossil fuels. We can actually stimulate our economy and create jobs.

Michelle Taylor, New Democratic Party

(Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

1. What do you want constituents in the riding to know about you?

My husband Paul & I are raising our four children in the village of Athens where I recently and successfully fought against the Wynne Liberals to keep our elementary school open. I have experience in the natural resources and first response fields, giving me unique perspective on related needs like environmental responsibility and mental health care for first responders. I have a strong track-record of advocacy on important issues often ignored by other candidates and I have the passion to bring fairness to these areas while working with sector experts.

2. What are the biggest issues facing your riding and how do you plan to address them?

So many people are in need here. Veterans & their families are facing extreme wait times to have their applications for services & benefits approved. Farmers have been ignored once again by the government, having supply management traded away bit by bit. Small business owners are feeling the pinch while large corporation friends of those in power get away with not paying their fair share. People voted for the Liberals last time with the promise of electoral reform and environmental responsibility, but instead all they have is broken promises and old pipelines. They want accountable representation who will advocate for those struggling to get by, not side with whoever has the deepest pockets.

3. For the record. What are your thoughts on:

Gun control/gun registry

We need to listen to law-enforcement here without the partisan dog-whistles. Asking people to comply with what police say will work best for them to track guns and keep them out of the hands of criminals is always the right answer, period. Nobody is looking to take guns away from law-abiding hunters and sportsmen. We have to take the emotion out of this issue and focus on logic and crime-prevention.

Affordable housing

Big problem in our riding, especially with winter now upon us. The Liberals are dangling the bulk of their promised funding as a carrot after the 2019 election when the need is there right now. Housing is a human right and our government policies must reflect that. Hand in hand with affordable is having initiatives like the basic income project go ahead and raising wages to meet affordable living standards. Giving people a stable foundation instead of them relying on precarious safety nets is the humane thing to do and far more cost-effective as well.

Access to health care locally

We need to support our current health care facilities and the providers who work there, in partnership with provincial representatives. We also need to make strides in making dental & optical care and medicines affordable by bringing them under the wing of medicare where they belong. Too many people are suffering because they can't afford the care or treatment they need, creating higher health care costs and burdening our system. Creating a national pharmacare plan will also bring drug prices down with larger buying power. We can do far better in compassionate care as a country.

Carbon tax/carbon pricing

We had the report out recently by Nobel-winning scientists giving us a very short window to change our ways and limit the effects of climate change. Farmers here are already paying the price with drought and lost revenue. We need to put the onus of cutting pollution on the biggest producers where it belongs and provide initiatives for green products. The Liberals are dropping the ball with leaky pipelines and missed opportunities for innovative manufacturing here at home. The price of continuing to kick the can down the road on climate is far too great to ignore.

John Turmel, Independent

(Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

1. What do you want constituents in the riding to know about you?

No response.

2. What are the biggest issues facing your riding and how do you plan to address them?

Unemployment (poverty) which can be alleviated by setting up a LETS time bank (time you put in you get back) or paying adults with small denomination government bonds they can use for taxes, hydro, medical and licences.

3. For the record. What are your thoughts on:

Gun control/gun registry

Once everyone has a well-paid job, who's going to need protection from no one needing to rob them? Unless they have legitimate reasons like hunting.

Affordable housing

Housing is affordable when people have the money to buy them and when they have the jobs to get the money. All my programs have always been money reform: Turmel's Abolitionist Party of Canada Programs are my programs for the past few decades.

Carbon tax/carbon pricing

Only an idiot could believe it's now warmer than 800 years ago during the medieval warm period when Greenland was green.

