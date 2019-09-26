'Butterfly' model transforming dementia care by creating meaningful moments
Glebe Centre 1st in city to employ model that focuses on creating connections
An Ottawa seniors' residence has adopted a new model of caring for people with dementia that focuses on creating meaningful moments on top of meeting their day-to-day needs.
The Glebe Centre in Ottawa is believed to be the first facility in the city to adopt the model, known as "butterfly care."
I think that we can bring about joy in their lives.- Lawrence Grant, The Glebe Centre
Lawrence Grant, the centre's executive director, said traditional care models tend to leave the residents out of the equation.
"They're really not engaged," he said. "I think that we can change that. I think that we can bring about joy in their lives."
Bright colours, fancy hats
It's called butterfly care because the idea behind it is transformation, but it also involves a healthy dose of bright colours: some of the centre's beige walls have been painted over with vibrant shades.
"It generally lifts your spirits. It generally makes you feel better," said Sally Knocker, a trainer with the consulting firm Dementia Care Matters.
Staff are encouraged to wear different outfits so they don't all look alike to the residents. Knocker said at some of the care homes she's worked with in the U.K., staff even don fancy hats and feather boas.
That helps them come across as individuals, she said.
Engaging tasks
An important part of the model is to give residents small but meaningful jobs such as folding laundry.
"We deprive people of those opportunities to still be busy," Knocker said.
The idea is to find a task that's meaningful to each resident, she said. For example, one woman at a facility in Ireland who used to work as a secretary was given a phone and notepad. Staff would call her throughout the day and she would take down messages in shorthand.
Eating meals together
Mealtime is also different in butterfly care. Residents sit at communal tables with platters of food in the middle, reminiscent of a large family dinner.
Staff, including personal care workers, cleaners, managers and volunteers may join residents for a meal and conversation. Visitors are also encouraged to join in and stay for longer periods.
The very language staff and residents use to describe the centre is also beginning to shift.
Susan Zorz, the director of resident services at The Glebe Centre, said they no longer use institutional terms such as "unit" or "floor" to describe where the residents live. Instead, they use words like "home."
"It's changing the mindset," Zorz said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.