These businesses have chosen to 'bite the bullet' and stay closed during Stage 3

If this were a normal summer, Angela Keller-Herzog's Glebe bed-and-breakfast would be packed with guests.

Instead, it's her adult children who've temporarily taken up residence in her Victorian-era home.

"From the perspective of the host family, to have a revolving door of incoming guests from God knows where, [it's] kind of spooky these days," said Keller-Herzog.

"[The international] stream of travellers is much reduced, but I'm not really interested in having foreign guests at all. And then, in terms of Canada, there's travel restrictions and concerns as well."

While eastern Ontario businesses have been gradually welcoming back customers for more than a month now, as COVID-19 restrictions loosen, some proprietors like Keller-Herzog have decided to remain closed.

The reasons vary, from a lack of financial incentive to COVID-19 guidelines that still remain too strict. But almost all say health concerns are a driving factor.

"I cannot guarantee the safety for my customers, my staff," said Chris Hinsperger, co-owner of the Bonnechere Caves tourist attraction near Eganville, Ont.

The sprawling, underground network of caves — accessible through a cluster of often narrow passageways — typically sees hundreds of visitors each day in July and August, according to Hinsperger.

While tours were permitted to restart under Stage 2 of Ontario's reopening plan, Hinsperger said he still couldn't justify potentially risking people's lives by taking them into the caves.

Chris Hinsperger co-owns the Bonnechere Caves with his wife Val. Chris says he's keeping the caves closed to visitors this year, out of health and safety concerns due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted by Chris Hinsperger)

Cruises halted, restaurant closed

Earlier this month, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that most of the province — including Ottawa — would enter Stage 3 as of July 17.

Hinsperger spoke with CBC News before that announcement, but said regardless of what Stage 3 brought, the caves likely won't open until May 2021 at least.

"My customers are the most important thing to me," he said. "Yes, they're disappointed, but as my father said to me many years ago … 'If you didn't have something special to see, people wouldn't be disappointed when they couldn't see it.'"

As part of the Stage 3 announcement, the government increased the indoor gathering limit from 10 people to 50 and the outdoor limit to 100.

Even so, that's not enough financial incentive for Kurt Huck, president of Capital Cruises, to resume summer boat tours along the local waterways.

"The Stage 3 restrictions still make it difficult to run and make a profit with only 50 people," he said, adding that more than half the season is also gone.

At Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa, meanwhile, students are still training to become master chefs — but the adjoining restaurant, Signatures, won't be opening for at least the next few months.

Since the restaurant and the educational institution share the same entrance, anyone who wants to swing by for an evening meal would have to abide by stringent rules set out by Ontario's Ministry of Education, said senior marketing manager Nathalie Gelineau.

That includes filling out a health questionnaire and getting a temperature check before even settling on an appetizer.

"It would be [a burden for diners], on top of putting the whole institution at risk," said Gelineau, adding the school is trying to figure out a way to open up Signatures for the next term in October.

Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa has yet to reopen its restaurant since it shares an entrance with the culinary school, and that means diners would have to go through more intense screening than at other restaurants. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Not the right business

As for Keller-Herzog, with refund requests coming in all at once, she's been collecting the Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) and building garden planters to make up some of the lost bed-and-breakfast income.

She said it'll likely take two things for her to be able to reopen: a COVID-19 vaccine, and an "immunization certificate" that would guarantee Canadian and international travelers have received it.

"It is a global pandemic, not just a North American problem, right? ... There needs to be assurance that people have gotten vaccinated," Keller-Herzog said.

"It's just not the right business for this time. So I'm just having to bite the bullet."