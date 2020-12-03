Skip to Main Content
Ottawa business owners feeling emotional strain of COVID-19

Business owners in Ottawa are feeling the emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic at the same time they weather the public health emergency and the impact of changing rules on their business.

Industry survey suggests more than half of owners in the Ottawa region feeling overwhelmed

Matthew Kupfer · CBC News ·
Amir Aghaei and his wife run Ayla's Social Kitchen on Preston Street, which they opened on March 9, 2020, mere days before the first COVID-19 lockdown shut down businesses in Ottawa. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Amir Aghaei opened his restaurant Ayla's Social Kitchen on March 9 — mere days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most businesses.

For a while in the first lockdown, it was just him and his wife in the kitchen adapting their menu to takeout.

Tears well up, when he talks about staying positive for his six-year-old daughter, the restaurant's namesake.

"We try to do something [so] she doesn't feel it, that anything changed to her life, because it could make a big impact to her when she grows up," Aghaie said.

His lowest point was the modified Stage 2 lockdown in October, when new restrictions came into force.

"It's not easy to layoff people. We all need money," he said. "It's not easy when you have to shut down and live on the takeout."

Aghaie is one of many business owners who are feeling the emotional weight of COVID-19.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says its latest survey of members suggests close to half of small business owners nationwide are reporting mental health issues and stress.

The CFIB says that's roughly 54 percent of members who responded to the online survey in Ottawa — with more than 70 percent in the hard-hit hospitality sector reporting stress.

Some small business owners making personal sacrifices to stay afloat

'The phone's not ringing'

Brian Henry, co-owner of Quality Entertainment, said he's lost 90 per cent of his business over the year due to cancelled conferences and weddings.

"The phone's not ringing. Everybody's postponed their Christmas parties and weddings to next year," he said.

The business has adapted with some online game show-themed holiday events but, he said, the majority of his staff are not working

"Each one of these individuals who work for us is a friend, is a family member and they are so special to us," he said. "We feel for them and there's nothing we can do."

Brian Henry, president and co-owner of Quality Entertainment, says the special event and wedding business is effectively shut down due to the pandemic. He says each kit in this warehouse represents at least one employee out of work during what would normally be the holiday party rush. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

He said within the industry, a group of business owners have turned to each other to process the turmoil they're facing or just talk about something else.  

'Every penny counts'

Mona El Hafie, owner of Rekochet Resale in Westboro and Barrhaven, said her message is for people to shop local and she wants political leaders to promote the message too.

"Every store you go to...every penny counts," she said. 

Mona El Hafie, owner of Rekochet Resale, says the unrelenting changes the pandemic has brought have left her feeling numb when she has the rare moment to take a break. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

She said the constant pressure of changing demands — laying off and rehiring employees, creating an online store and adapting to health guidelines — leaves her feeling numb in the few moments she can take a break.

"Feeling that desperation is really not a good feeling because we are doing everything we can and even with that, it's still very tough," El Hafie said.

She said her biggest hope is that some form of stability will return soon.

Ottawa small business owners exhausted by constant uncertainty during pandemic

