Sandy Hill businesses struggling as students stay home

For the vast majority of students at the University of Ottawa, back to school means logging in, not going out.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, 95 per cent of the university's courses are online this fall. As a result, many students have chosen to learn from home and save the cost of renting a room, whether in residence or in the surrounding neighbourhood of Sandy Hill.

According to the university, less than one-quarter of the more than 4,000 residence spaces on campus are currently occupied, while "for rent" signs, normally a rare sight in September, dot nearby lawns.

That means many local businesses that rely on the students are suffering, with some reporting a 75 per cent decline in business compared to a typical fall. Some warn that unless the students return soon, they can't hold on much longer.

Prosizo Barber Shop, 126 Osgoode St.

Mehdy Nasrallah, 28, has come up with all kinds of ideas to attract business to his barber shop, such as offering a student discount.

If only there were more students in need of a haircut.

"Our main business is focused 99 per cent on the university. This area, with no students? It's dead. Completely dead," said Nasrallah. "It's very sad what's happening."

He worries student housing in the neighbourhood is being taken over by non-students, some of whom he described as less-than-desirable neighbours.

As a barber, he's also concerned that the few students who remain are satisfied with their shaggy COVID-19 look.

"They say, 'I let my hair grow for three months, I get used to the long hair. I don't care anymore to get it cut every month.' So that kills your business, too."

In addition, the cost of his supplies have ballooned as people snapped up tools for DIY cuts.

"I used to by clippers for $170. Now it's $270," said Nasrallah.

3 Brothers Shawarma & Poutine, 124 Osgoode St.

During what's supposed to be his lunchtime rush, Joseph Karakouzian, 50, slices roasted chicken and beef off vertical rotisseries for a pair of students waiting patiently on the other side of the counter.

"Normally at this time of day they'd be standing outside for an hour waiting," said Karakouzian.

"We're down by 80 per cent. Because of the COVID, there's nobody. They're all online," he said. "We're down from four to five cooks, to two. And two is too much."

"This neighbourhood particularly? It lives off the students. So when the students are not here, it's a ghost town," he said.

Karakouzian is worried not only for his business, but for Sandy Hill.

"This neighbourhood particularly? It lives off the students. So when the students are not here, it's a ghost town," he said.

Father and Sons Restaurant, 112 Osgoode St.

"It's been completely unpredictable," said Kelly Degasparro, 26, head server at Father and Sons, a pub that's operated just a stone's throw from campus since 1967.

They've been grateful for good weather so customers can make the most of the pub's expanded patio. But there's no question there are fewer students — "the majority of our clientele," according to Degasparro.

As a result, the pub is operating with about half its normal staff. "We're doing out best," he said.

On the other hand, when they do come, customers tend to linger. "People seem to have less to do," Degasparro observed.

3Cents², 65 Templeton St.

Magdi Bazara, 47, opened the Sandy Hill location of his Middle Eastern pan bread restaurant just one month before COVID-19 struck.

It's surrounded by student housing and right across from the university's Minto Sports Complex — arguably one of the best locations in the city for student-driven sales.

"It should be," Bazara agreed. But the many empty tables speak for themselves.

Bazara said he's seeing some students return to Sandy Hill, but he estimates sales are a mere 20-30 per cent of his target. When he reopened under Phase 2 in June, he was at five per cent.

Bazara said he's seeing some students return to Sandy Hill, but he estimates sales are a mere 20-30 per cent of his target. When he reopened under Phase 2 in June, he was at five per cent.

"So from five to 30? That's good," Bazara reasoned.

Bazara and his partner are handling most of the shifts themselves "because I would not be able to pay [staff] salaries," he said. Even if he could, Bazara said some of his former employees are unwilling to return because they're receiving the Canada emergency response benefit, or CERB.

"They said, 'Can I get [paid in] cash?' I said no. I don't do under the table," Bazara said.

Fleurs Tea Company, 287 Somerset St. E.

Khalid (Kevin) Kheyyatfeizi bought the Sandy Hill café in August 2019 because of its proximity to the Univeristy of Ottawa campus.

"I thought because it was so close to uOttawa … that this was going to be a good opportunity," he said.

And business was good at first. "I had eight people working here," said Kheyyatfeizi, 52.

But now, six months into the pandemic, that workforce has dwindled to three part-time staff, leaving Kheyyatfeizi to put in 17-hour days. Many of the students that used to come in haven't returned, and sales have dropped 75 per cent.

"Long hours, but still it doesn't make it," he said.

Khalid (Kevin) Kheyyatfeizi, 52, opened Fleur Tea House in Sandy Hill in August 2019. This month, he was unable to make his rent. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Kheyyatfeizi's landlord had been accessing the federal government's commercial rent relief program, which meant he was paying about one-quarter of his monthly rent of around $3,000. Now that program has ended, and Kheyyatfeizi has been unable to pay his rent for September.

"The owner will have to … help me, or I will have to close," he said.

Kheyyatfeizi remains hopeful the students will come back to Sandy Hill, and not just for their business.

"Back home … I was a high school math teacher. I have three bachelor degrees and I speak six languages. I love to work with students. We talk about ideas."

Benjamin Books, 122 Osgoode St.

Benjamin Books has operated less than a block from the University of Ottawa for more than 30 years. The cozy little shop specializes in textbooks and course materials.

This fall, owner Mordy Bubis has had to step up mail order service to try to make ends meet.

"Campus is very quiet. If you walk through the campus, there's not much going on," Bubis said. "Where are all the kids? Probably in their bedrooms, in front of their computers."