Ottawans pin many hopes on next mayor as Jim Watson announces he won't run

Reaction has been mixed across various business and community organizations after long-time Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson announced he would not be seeking re-election in 2022.

Watson, who has been the city's longest-serving mayor, announced Friday he would not be seeking re-election. So far, three people — two current city councillors and a former mayor — announced they planned to run for Ottawa's top job.

Yet, at least one organization hopes others will also throw their hats in the ring before next fall's election.

"We need some fresh air, a breath of fresh air in this city. We need change," said Godlove Ngwafusi, a spokesperson for the African Canadian Association of Ottawa.

"We need fresh ideas of diversity to replace the status quo of complicity and adversity. We need people who are ready to work, really roll up their sleeves and work."

Godlove Ngwafusi, of the African Canadian Association of Ottawa, said he hopes for 'a breathe of fresh air' with a member of the BIPOC community taking on the job next. (Mathieu Theriault/CBC)

He pointed to Edmonton and Calgary as places where BIPOC candidates made waves with their recent elections. Ngwafusi said he hopes whoever the new mayor is they will also use the skills of the city's diverse employees.

Collaboration with business community

Sueling Ching, president and CEO of the Ottawa Board of Trade, said she's sorry to see Watson leave the job as she's always seen him as someone who is willing to collaborate with the city's business community, especially at the onset of the pandemic.

"We hope that whoever takes his place is as pragmatic, business-minded, as energetic and dedicated to our community," she said.

"That they are someone who really understands, as we've all learned throughout the last 22 months in particular, that community health and economic health are one and the same thing."

LRT, affordable housing other priorities

Some organizations said they feel council's focus should shift from companies and developers to the city's most vulnerable.

"There's a lot of energy, a lot of disappointment, a lot of anger and I think that's going to play a big part in the election next year," said Rory Lewis, a member of the advocacy group Ottawa Transit Riders.

He sees Watson's legacy as one of higher transit fares and unreliable service.

In his statement Friday, Watson admitted the city's LRT system has been frustrating and a letdown to riders, but that more reliable service is coming.

But Lewis also says the problems go beyond the LRT. "For Para Transpo users, it's a system that is so far below their dignity," he said.

Sam Hersh with Horizon Ottawa said he wants to see the next mayor and council make transit and affordable housing the top priorities in the nation's capital. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Sam Hersh, a board member with the advocacy group Horizon Ottawa said he doesn't see Watson's time in office as one to celebrate. He looks at the election of a new mayor and council as a chance for the city to build a different legacy.

In addition to having a reliable transit system with affordable fares, Hersh said he hopes the new elected officials biggest priority will be tackling the lack of affordable housing.

"Right now $15 million to fund our new builds of affordable housing is really shameful," he said. "We have particularly harsh winters. I mean, it's unfathomable that somebody would have to live outside in negative 30 degree weather."