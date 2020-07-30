Man critically hurt after getting hit by bus at Tunney's Pasture
A man was rushed to hospital Wednesday night after getting hit by — and trapped under — an OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture station.
Incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday
Ottawa police said the man was pinned under the vehicle at about 8:20 p.m. on the north side of the station's bus ramps and suffered critical injuries.
He's in serious condition, police said Thursday.
The crash is under investigation by police.
With files from Hillary Johnstone and Giacomo Panico