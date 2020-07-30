Skip to Main Content
Man critically hurt after getting hit by bus at Tunney's Pasture
A man was rushed to hospital Wednesday night after getting hit by — and trapped under — an OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture station.

Incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday

CBC News ·
First responders help a man who ended up pinned beneath an OC Transpo bus on July 29, 2020 at Tunney's Pasture station. The man was critically injured. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Ottawa police said the man was pinned under the vehicle at about 8:20 p.m. on the north side of the station's bus ramps and suffered critical injuries.

He's in serious condition, police said Thursday.

The crash is under investigation by police.

 

With files from Hillary Johnstone and Giacomo Panico

