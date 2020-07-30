Man seriously hurt after getting pinned under bus at Tunney's Pasture

A man was rushed to hospital Wednesday night after becoming trapped under an OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture station.

Ottawa police said the man was pinned under the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

No further details about what happened were provided.

A CBC reporter on scene said the man appeared conscious as he was removed from beneath the back section of the bus and placed onto a stretcher.

The collision happened at around 8:30 p.m. on the north side of the station's bus ramps.