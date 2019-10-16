Tour bus loses wheel near Belleville

No one was injured when a wheel came flying off a tour bus on Highway 401 near Belleville, Ont., earlier this week.

OPP said the eastbound bus lost its wheel around 8 a.m. Monday just past Highway 37. Debris from a blown tire struck an SUV travelling in the same direction, but there was no other damage, OPP said.

More than 40 passengers aboard the bus were taken to the Greater Napanee area to await other travel arrangements, police said.

The 55-year-old driver from Flushing, N.Y., has been charged under Ontario`s Highway Traffic Act with failing to maintain a daily log, failing ot accurately complete a daily inspection report and driving while a part became detached.

The tour bus company, USS BUS LLC, has been charged with wheel separation on a commercial motor vehicle, operating a commercial vehicle with no commercial vehicle operators registration, permitting a driver to drive a commercial motor vehicle not in accordance with the regulations, and failing to ensure a daily inspection report was completed.

The company has also been charged under the Public Vehicles Act with operating a public vehicle without a public vehicle acts licence

The driver and company are set to appear in court at a later date.