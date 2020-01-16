Bus driver injured by flying ice
An OC Transpo driver suffered minor injuries Thursday when a piece of ice flew off another another vehicle and shattered the windshield of a bus, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Charges could be pending, says OPP
The incident happened around 4:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 417 near the Metcalfe Street exit, OPP said.
No one was on board the OC Transpo bus other than the driver, said OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson.
The ice also struck an ambulance, but no one inside that vehicle was hurt, he added.
The driver of the vehicle the ice came from did not stop, Dickson said.
Charges could be pending, and OPP continue to investigate.
