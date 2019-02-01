Bus driver in crash that killed Chinese tourists charged

The driver of the bus involved in a fatal June 2018 crash near Prescott, Ont., that killed three Chinese tourists has been charged with careless driving, Ontario Provincial Police say.

OPP announced the single charge against 31-year-old Jia Qi of Flushing, N.Y., Friday afternoon.

The charge comes nearly eight months after the Highway 401 crash, which killed 60-year-old Weiping Lu, 57-year-old Xueying Ye, and 54-year-old Changlin Xu.

The bus was carrying more than three dozen people — the majority of whom were Chinese citizens — from Ottawa to Toronto when it left the road and crashed into a rock wall.

Thirty-four passengers were injured, the OPP said Friday.

Qi was actually charged in November 2018, but the OPP said it delayed releasing that information to the public so that bus passengers who live in China could be notified.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville, Ont., on Feb. 28.