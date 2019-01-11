Need help after the crash? Here's who to call

The City of Ottawa is reminding people to reach out for help if they have been affected by the events of the bus crash on Friday.

Three people were killed and nearly two dozen injured when an OC Transpo bus slammed into a bus shelter at Westboro station at the start of Friday afternoon rush hour.

The Red Cross has a number to call for anyone who suspects a family member may have been injured in the crash. People in this situation can call 1-855-797-8875.

The Distress Centre of Ottawa & Region posted on Facebook that there are counsellors available 24/7 to take calls. The centre said in this situation "emotions can run high, anxiety levels can increase and fear for loved ones are very real feelings."

The Distress Centre of Ottawa & Region can be reached at 613-238-3311.

Ottawa Public Health has a list of more resources on the website and things you can do to deal with the stress.