A section of the Ottawa Transitway will remain closed today and police are blocking off nearby roads as they continue their investigation into the tragic bus crash that left three dead and nearly two dozen injured yesterday afternoon.

A westbound OC Transpo double-decker bus slammed into a bus shelter at Westboro station at the start of Friday afternoon rush hour, in a scene that witnesses described as "chaos."

Police said investigators worked through the night to identify all three victims and contact their families and loved ones.

"That work continues this morning and no information on the identity of the three will be released at this time," a news release stated.

OC Transpo said its Saturday routes serving Westboro and Dominion stations are on detour between Lincoln Fields and Tunney's Pasture stations due to the shutdown. Police have also blocked off Scott Street between McRae and Athlone avenues to cars.

During a news conference Friday evening, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said two passengers and one person waiting on the platform died in the "horrific" crash, and 23 were injured.

The Ottawa Hospital said seven of its patients are in critical condition, and nine are in stable condition, across both campuses.

One person was also taken by ambulance to the Queensway Carleton Hospital, although that patient's condition has not yet been made public. There were no patients taken to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, indicating there were likely no children among the injured.

Three people were killed and nearly two dozen injured in a collision involving an OC Transpo double-decker bus at Westboro station Friday afternoon. (@karinawieser/Twitter) As of 6:00 a.m. Saturday, Ottawa police said there hasn't been a change in the number of dead or injured.

"Our hearts and condolences go out to all those injured [and] those family members who have lost loved ones," Watson said.

"Our thoughts are also with the others on that bus, at that station — those directly involved and those who witnessed the collision."

Police expect 'a long investigation'

Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau said the bus driver involved in the crash was taken into questioning, but then released late Friday pending further investigation.

Bordeleau also said it was too early to speculate about the cause of the crash, but police would be poring over video and interviewing as many witnesses as possible.

"This will be a long investigation," Bordeleau said. "Our investigators will be working through the night and into the morning to document the scene."

Officials from Transport Canada and Ontario's Ministry of Transportation are also investigating.

Bilal Gill was at the back of the Route 269 bus when the collision occurred.

"The bus started swerving, I guess it hit the curb or hit something. It started swerving, the driver couldn't get control back and it just hit the Westboro shelter," he said in an interview with CBC.

"A lot of people started screaming, people at the front who got pinned under their seats."

Witnesses said first responders had to break windows and use ladders to free passengers trapped on the upper deck of the bus.

Emergency crews were called to Westboro station in Ottawa following a collision involving a double-decker OC Transpo bus. (@gabesimages/Twitter)

"There was definitely people pinned and there was a bit of blood on the floor," Gill said. "It was chaos at first."

OC Transpo general manager John Manconi told reporters the bus could have been holding as many as 90 passengers and that the agency would be co-operating fully with the investigation.

The family reunification centre at the Churchill Seniors Centre has since been closed, but people seeking information about family members involved in Friday's crash can call the Canadian Red Cross at 1-855-797-8875.