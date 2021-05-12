'Nothing can break me': Bus crash survivor to hit the trail for Ottawa Race Weekend

After losing both legs in the horrific 2019 bus crash at Westboro station, Marcie Stevens is preparing to mark a major milestone in her recovery.

This Sunday, Stevens will be lacing up her running shoes and attempting to walk two kilometres on new prosthetic legs along the Trans Canada Trail, near her new accessible home in Stittsville, as part of Ottawa Race Weekend.

"I don't know if I'm going to fall flat on my face, but I'm going to try not to," said Stevens, who'll use her wheelchair if she can't walk the whole way.

"I wanted to do it for everyone that has helped me. Everyone that has given me a reason to continue on. So all the nurses, and all the doctors and all the staff at The Ottawa Hospital."

Stevens says her current prosthetics lack bendable knee joints, which makes it feel like she's walking on stilts — and make a two-kilometre walk feel more like a marathon. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Stevens was one of at least 35 people injured on Jan. 11, 2019, when the double-decker bus she was riding slammed into an awning at Westboro station.

Three others died in the crash. Stevens was seated on the upper deck of the bus, and the violent impact pushed rows of seats backward, pinning her and crushing her legs.

The bus driver, Aissatou Diallo, has pleaded not guilty to all 38 dangerous driving charges against her related to the collision. Her trial is ongoing.

Positive mindset helped recovery

Stevens said she's not focused on the outcome of the trial, because whatever happens in court will not change her own personal outcome.

"My mentality has always been nothing can break me, nothing can take me down," Stevens said.

That positive mentality has helped Stevens in her recovery, according to Dr. Nancy Dudek, medical director of the amputee program at The Ottawa Hospital.

"Most people in her situation would not have gotten as far as she has gotten thus far," said Dudek, who has been working with Stevens since shortly after the crash.

"Not only did she have to learn to adjust to having an entirely different body ... but she had to start working on developing, frankly, a much higher level of physical fitness than she had had previous to her injuries."

Doctor details ‘impressive’ progress for Westboro bus crash survivor CBC News Ottawa 1:15 Dr. Nancy Dudek, medical director of the amputee program at The Ottawa Hospital, says watching Marcie Stevens adjust to her prosthetics has been impressive, since using them requires a level of physical fitness that would be challenging for anyone to attain. 1:15

Through diet and exercise Stevens has lost nearly 30 kilograms, which has made it easier to move on her prosthetic legs.

She recently referred to her home gym as an "iron hell," and garnered the encouragement of actor and retired pro wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"IronHell sounds and looks like paradise to me," Johnson replied on Twitter. "Time to get after it Marcie."

It looks like I now have to step up my game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ItsAllAboutTheJourney?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ItsAllAboutTheJourney</a> <a href="https://t.co/dVaGsGGe6x">https://t.co/dVaGsGGe6x</a> —@Mistkella

Walking like running a marathon

Stevens said she uses about 300 per cent more oxygen when walking, so it feels more like she is running a marathon on stilts.

She's hoping to soon get fitted with bendable knee joints that will give her even greater freedom of movement, but said the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent border closures have slowed down the process.

Despite that setback, Dudek said Stevens hasn't slowed down and is an inspiration for other patients at the hospital.

"It's very humbling, I never set out to be a source of inspiration," Stevens said. "I'm honoured that I am, but I'm just trying to be the best that I can be."

Stevens has maintained a positive outlook since her injuries, and doctors say her mental strength has helped immensely in her recovery. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend is virtual again this year due to the pandemic, and participants have between May 1 and May 31 to complete their chosen race.

Stevens plans to complete her two-kilometre walk on May 16.