Ottawans rush to offer love and support in wake of deadly bus crash

People in Ottawa are still reeling from a horrific bus crash that left three dead and nearly two dozens injured.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how an lost control and slammed into a bus shelter at the Westboro station late Friday afternoon.

It's the second fatal OC Transpo double-decker ​bus incident the city has witnessed in five years.

Ottawa resident Brian McGregor came out on Saturday morning to bring coffee and muffins to crews at the scene.

Brian McGregor was handing out coffee and muffins at the scene this morning. He says he lives nearby and was upset when he heard what happened yesterday. This was his way of helping out how he could <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/jgwJLNUbQu">pic.twitter.com/jgwJLNUbQu</a> —@KimberleyMolina

Another man felt compelled to set up a memorial tree.

Just moments ago I witnessed two men put up this tree in the snow bank. When I asked one of the men why, he started crying saying the collision was just so horrible. He told me he wants people to attach the names of victims on the tree. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/yj94FCfj4J">pic.twitter.com/yj94FCfj4J</a> —@KimberleyMolina

Inge Roosendaal rides OC Transpo every day and was drawn to stop by the Westboro site this morning.

"It's just an awful thing for us as a whole community, as a city, to go through," she said.

Inge Roosendaal came by the scene this morning. She says she rides OC Transpo every day in the opposite direction from how the bus was travelling “it’s just an awful thing for us as a whole community, as a city to go through.” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/HBnpxGNfwZ">pic.twitter.com/HBnpxGNfwZ</a> —@KimberleyMolina

As the feeling of helplessness that often accompanies tragedy set in, people from around the city rushed to offer their condolences online.

Such incidents are heart breaking and it could be one of us on that bus. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> is truly great and bring us all together, be it <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tornado?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tornado</a> or <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/octranspo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#octranspo</a> crash. If we can do 'anything' to help victims or their families or authorities in this crisis please let us know. <a href="https://t.co/ZwsPABlALj">https://t.co/ZwsPABlALj</a> —@NirmansLaw

Prayers up for those involved in the Westboro bus crash... tell your family & friends you love em. All the time —@WassimZaibak

I go through that stations almost every day to and from Algonquin this is like a worst fear oh my gosh— my thoughts and prayers are with the families going through this tough time ♥️ <a href="https://t.co/1Ig89UX6r3">https://t.co/1Ig89UX6r3</a> —@KaitiePaterson

The tragic incident had many in the city urging those involved — and anyone upset by the news — to seek help.

After yesterday horrific <a href="https://twitter.com/OC_Transpo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OC_Transpo</a> crash this is good advice. Events like this can not only affect the victims & their families but also survivors, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/firstresponders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#firstresponders</a>, regular bus users, and really just any <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawacity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawacity</a> resident. We grief together. Take care of your <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mentalhealth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mentalhealth</a>. <a href="https://t.co/62sf0jkx80">https://t.co/62sf0jkx80</a> —@EAdamsPolicy

The crash also prompted politicians to tweet their condolences.

I want to send my deepest condolences to the families of victims and everyone affected by today’s tragic bus crash in Ottawa. Thank you to the first responders who rushed to help - we’re monitoring the situation closely. —@JustinTrudeau

This is a difficult day for our nation's capital, and my heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones. I know that the people of Ontario have them in their hearts tonight.<a href="https://t.co/Q8QbWqXVE6">https://t.co/Q8QbWqXVE6</a> —@fordnation