Ottawans rush to offer love and support in wake of deadly bus crash

People in Ottawa are still reeling from a horrific bus crash that left three dead and nearly two dozens injured.

Some residents brought supplies to emergency crews on site, while others offered support online

Firefighters attend to the victims following the bus crash at Westboro station Friday afternoon. (Jean-Pierre Lafleur/Twitter)

Investigators are still trying to figure out how an lost control and slammed into a bus shelter at the Westboro station late Friday afternoon.

It's the second fatal OC Transpo double-decker ​bus incident the city has witnessed in five years.

Ottawa resident Brian McGregor came out on Saturday morning to bring coffee and muffins to crews at the scene.

Another man felt compelled to set up a memorial tree.

Inge Roosendaal rides OC Transpo every day and was drawn to stop by the Westboro site this morning.

"It's just an awful thing for us as a whole community, as a city, to go through," she said.

As the feeling of helplessness that often accompanies tragedy set in, people from around the city rushed to offer their condolences online.

The tragic incident had many in the city urging those involved — and anyone upset by the news —  to seek help.

The crash also prompted politicians to tweet their condolences.

