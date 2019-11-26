Westboro bus crash driver goes on trial in 2021

A trial date has been set for the woman behind the wheel of the double-decker OC Transpo bus that crashed into a shelter at Westboro station earlier this year, killing three people and injuring many more.

Aissatou Diallo faces 35 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and three charges of dangerous driving causing death.

A justice of the peace ruled Tuesday she will stand trial for approximately eight weeks beginning in March 2021.

While the first date of the trial is more than a year away, the schedules of Diallo's lawyers didn't allow for an earlier date to be set.

She is being represented by Fady Mansour and Solomon Friedman and didn't appear in court on Tuesday.

Dallas Mack, assistant Crown attorney, will be the prosecutor.

The crash at Westboro station on Jan. 11 killed passengers Judy Booth, Bruce Thomlinson and Anja van Beek.

At least 23 others were reported injured at the time.