Woman charged in 2017 crash that killed 2 teens

A woman has been charged with criminal negligence causing death more than a year after two teenagers were killed and another two were injured in a crash near Burnstown, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say their investigation revealed that all four 18-year-olds had been drinking alcohol at a bar in Calabogie, Ont., that night, and that alcohol was a factor in the single-vehicle collision on Oct. 27, 2017.

Ann Senack, a 62-year-old woman from Greater Madawaska Township, has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Senack's alleged connection to the incident is not yet clear.

Reached by phone at her home in Calabogie, Ont., Senack declined to comment.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario investigated Shooter's Bar and Grill in Calabogie, Ont., after the crash. The bar's licence was suspended in November. The bar then tried to appeal that decision, but ended up giving up its licence in December. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

Vehicle left road, slammed into rock cut

Brandon Thomas Hanniman of Admaston Bromley Township, who was driving, died at the scene, and Alex Paquette of Renfrew died later in hospital after being taken off life support.

Ben Scheuneman was critically injured, and Jake McGrimmon was seriously injured.

Hanniman had been heading north on Calabogie Road when the vehicle left the road and slammed into a rock cut.

Debris from the early-morning crash lies scattered along the shoulder of Calabogie Road near Burnstown. (Laura Osman/ CBC)

Three of the teens weren't wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle on impact.

All four teens played for the Renfrew Timberwolves junior hockey team.

According to a statement released by the team at the time, Paquette was a role model and "firecracker" on the ice, and Hanniman was "one of a kind" who could bring a smile to anyone's face.