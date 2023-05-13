Open-air fire ban issued for Ottawa

Ottawa Fire Services has issued a burn ban for the city amid a spell of dry, sunny weather.

The ban prohibits all open-air fires, even on those properties that have a permit for one, the fire department said in a release Saturday.

That includes campfires, agricultural burns and brush pile burns, OFS said.

According to Environment Canada weather data, there hasn't been any rain in Ottawa since May 4.

The weather agency says there is a chance of showers Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

There will be "zero tolerance enforcement" while the ban is in place, the fire department said.