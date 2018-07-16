Burn ban continues with dry conditions, extreme heat

A fire ban is still in effect in Ottawa with the continuing dry conditions and extreme heat.

Ottawa fire officials say no one can have any fires right now, which includes fires at campgrounds or in backyards or agricultural fires. Even people with a permit can't burn right now.

The city-wide open-air fire ban has been in effect for most of July.

Danielle Cardinal with Ottawa Fire Services says rain is expected in the next few days, but the region needs a significant amount to end the dry conditions.

Fire can spread rapidly and be dangerous

"We just want to be sure that people aren't igniting fires because it could spread so rapidly. You could be putting your home, your family, or some else's in danger," said Cardinal.

"Even though people feel like we've had a bit of rain it's really really really important that they remember that the fire can spread so rapidly that they probably wouldn't have time to get ahead of it and they might get injured trying to extinguish it," she said.

Cardinal said burn bans are in place in many townships and counties around Ottawa as well. She advises people going out of town to check to find out if burning is allowed in other areas.

The city also wants people to contact them if they see any smoke or fires so bylaw officers can let people know they shouldn't be starting fires.

A number of provincial parks across Ontario have also implemented fire bans to protect the natural environment and to ensure safety.

The province has even compiled a list of activities instead of having camp fires.