Building partially collapses in Hintonburg

Part of a building collapsed on Wellington Street W. near Rosemount Avenue Tuesday evening.

It is unknown yet if there are any injuries, Ottawa police say.

Police are asking commuters to avoid the area.

The fire department has also responded to the scene.

More to come.

Wellington are blocked between McCornick st. and Pinhey ave