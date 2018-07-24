Skip to Main Content
Building partially collapses in Hintonburg

Part of a building has collapsed on Wellington Street W. near Rosemont Avenue.

Ottawa Fire Services and police are on the scene

The building at 1119 Wellington Street W. has collapsed. (Scott Stilborn)

Part of a building collapsed on Wellington Street W. near Rosemount Avenue Tuesday evening. 

It is unknown yet if there are any injuries, Ottawa police say. 

Police are asking commuters to avoid the area. 

The fire department has also responded to the scene. 

More to come.

A photo of 1119 Wellington Street W. in 2017. (Google Street View)

