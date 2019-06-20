Keep proposed projects in-house, federal unions urge government

The proposed federal budget has plenty in it to keep public servants busy, but the unions representing those employees are urging the government to keep the work in-house instead of turning to outside firms, especially when it comes to information technology.

"I can tell you that my members will be thrilled about any investments made in infrastructure and technology in the federal public service," said Debi Daviau, president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), which represents 57,000 federal workers across the country.

"Those investments are really important in terms of enabling the public service to be able to do the critical work. But we've also seen that we had disasters like Phoenix and a bunch of others preceding Phoenix where those projects were full-scale outsourced to a private company, and every single one of them has ended in disaster."

PIPSC president Debi Daviau says her union's members will welcome any investment in infrastructure and technology in the federal public service. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

Both PIPSC and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) point to the recent pandemic relief programs developed within departments including the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) as evidence that government workers can handle significant jobs, even under pressure.

"Now more than ever, Canadians need to be reassured that they'll still be able to pay their bills even if they can't work because of COVID-19," said Chris Aylward, president of PSAC. "Public service workers stepped up when Canadians needed them most, and they'll continue to deliver the financial aid workers depend on."

The federal budget lays out a host of other projects to be developed by departments including Employment and Social Development Canada, Statistics Canada and CRA.

Diversity in hiring

The budget document also aims to change the Public Service Employment Act to "affirm the importance of a diverse and inclusive workforce and avoid biases and barriers in hiring."

But there's no money attached to this initiative in the budget.

"We, for sure, support the initiatives to bring more diversity and inclusiveness within the public service," said Daviau. "But the government has been really good about talking about diversity and inclusiveness and employment equity and sort of setting out action plans and making recommendations and writing reports, and a lot of those things are not followed through on."