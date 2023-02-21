Judge hears sentencing arguments for woman convicted in Buckingham fatal fire

A sentencing hearing was held on Monday for a Gatineau, Que., woman, who was found guilty of two counts of manslaughter after a fatal fire in August 2019.

On Aug. 31, 2019, firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle on fire when they arrived at an address on rue Paluck in Buckingham. There they found flames had spread to a nearby duplex.

A three-month-old baby died later that day and four other residents were injured. One, a man in his 30s, died of his injuries in December.

The Gatineau woman was arrested and charged that October. There's a publication ban on her name.

She was found guilty last October. On Monday, the judge heard sentencing arguments. The Crown prosecutor argued for 18 to 20 years in prison, while the defence said 12 to 15 years would be more appropriate.

The judge is expected to release a decision on May 19.