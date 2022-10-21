Woman guilty of manslaughter after fatal Gatineau fire in 2019
A Gatineau, Que., woman has been found guilty of two counts of manslaughter after a fatal fire in August 2019.
2nd victim died 4 months after duplex fire that also killed infant
On Aug. 31, 2019, firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle on fire when they arrived at an address on rue Paluck in Buckingham. There they found flames had spread to a nearby duplex.
A three-month-old baby died later that day and four other residents were injured. One, a man in his 30s, died of his injuries in December.
The Gatineau woman was arrested and charged that October. There's a publication ban on her name.
She was found guilty Thursday and will stay in custody until her sentencing hearing scheduled for Dec. 13.