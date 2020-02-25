Woman facing 2nd manslaughter charge in fatal Buckingham fire

A Gatineau woman is now facing a second manslaughter charge in relation to a fatal fire last summer.

On Aug. 31, 2019, firefighters responding to reports of a vehicle on fire arrived at the address on rue Paluck in Buckingham to find the flames had spread to a nearby duplex.

A three-month-old baby died later that day and four other residents were injured. One, a man in his 30s, died of his injuries in December.

A Gatineau woman was charged with manslaughter, arson causing death and arson causing property damage in October.

She's now facing a second manslaughter charge, laid Monday.