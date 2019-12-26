'Beautiful evening': Buckingham dinner brings joy to those lonely on Christmas

For the past 12 years, people alone at Christmas in Buckingham sector of Gatineau have enjoyed a free dinner paired with an evening of entertainment.

It's a tradition started by Émilie Barrette and supported by volunteers.

"At the time, I worked as a waitress in a restaurant, and some people mentioned that they were alone at Christmas," said Barrette at last night's dinner. "I said to myself, why not do this in a slightly warmer atmosphere?"

The first dinner she ever held had 12 attendees but that's a number that's only grown with time.

Barrette isn't without help, either. Volunteers Johanne Hamel and Carl Fontaine started cooking at 5.30 a.m. to be able to accomplish their gigantic task of welcoming 170 guests.

"We also have families who come, families who also come who may not have the resources to pay for a big Christmas meal," Barrette told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview.

The small team takes care of the kitchen, setting up the room, and even picking up people who have no means of transport.

Lina Bélanger came from Montreal to volunteer and help prepare supper.

"We got up at 5 a.m. this morning, we've all prepared the food. We cut vegetables, we made cheese dishes, we made stuffed eggs. We made some 200 stuffed eggs – that's something," said Bélanger.

"It's really a beautiful evening," said Émilie Bélanger, another attendee. "People have fun and maybe they come out with a little lighter heart."