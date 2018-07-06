Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams feeling 'better than ever'

Bryan Adams played for a packed house at Ottawa Bluesfest Thursday, one of his first stops on The Ultimate Tour across Canada.

Just before hitting the stage, the 58-year-old Ottawa-raised rocker stopped to chat with Alan Neal, host of CBC Ottawa's All In A Day, about how he got his start, how he copes with life on tour, and ​what's next.

Q: A lot of your early songs refer to defiance against someone.... Were there people who were pushing back, telling you to give up? What did your parents think about it early on?

A: No one would ever suggest that I ... give up, but I mean most people that start out early, there's a lot of doubt whether you can pull it off.... Back in 1977, my father and mother had both put $1,200 away for my university education, but they didn't count on me dropping out at 15. So I asked my mom, I said, 'Listen I've seen this piano in the window, do you think we can put that $1000 toward that piano?' She said, 'Yeah, we can do that.'

She was always really great about it, [I didn't even have] any lessons, [she just said], 'Figure it out.'

[My dad] wasn't really around and didn't have much to say, but when he did finally [catch] up, I think he was quite curious about what I was going to do for a real job.

Q: In that 1982 piece on CBC, you talk about how you'd been on the road for three months, saying you were breaking out in pimples, that you weren't getting a lot of time to sleep.... Did you get better at touring as time went on?

A: I don't tour like I used to. I changed that as soon as I could.... In the 1990s for example, I don't remember much of the 90s because I was out the whole time.

We did a four-year tour from 1991 to 1995, before I started thinking about making another album....Suddenly we went from playing in arenas to stadiums, so we went for it. I didn't really think about it.... I just said, 'Let's go hit the world.'

Q: You once said of your album Reckless: 'I knew that I'd taxed everybody's personalities far more than I should have, and I lost a lot of innocence on that record. People saw a different side of me, more brutal. I just went at it with fangs open.'

Give me an example of brutal, fangs-open Bryan? What do you remember?

A: What it means is, at that time, I had a real vision for what I wanted, and no matter how much people pushed back on what they thought, I wasn't going to change my viewpoint. I knew the kind of record I wanted to make and I just went for it.... Still, if I know what I want, I know how to get it.... It isn't quite brutal as fangs-out though.

Q: I was thinking about that Only The Strong Survive song. Since writing that song, has the idea of strength and survival changed for you?

A: My work ethic is the same and nothing really has ever changed in that respect. I still love what I do more than anything. I'm really grateful and privileged I can still go out there and play and sing, and I can kind of feel like we are better than ever.

I'm working on a musical for Broadway right now, and it's been two and half years of writing for this musical, and it's been super interesting.... I feel pretty grateful.

The interview has been condensed and edited for length and clarity.

