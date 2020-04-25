Pair of brush fires spark call to heed city's burn ban

Ottawa's fire department is urging people to obey a burn ban after a pair of Saturday fires consumed nearly five hectares of grass and brush and destroyed two buildings.

The first fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. in a field near Galetta Side Road in the city's rural west end, Ottawa Fire Services said in a press release.

The three-alarm blaze destroyed four hectares of brush and two buildings, including an unoccupied barn. One person had to be treated by paramedics, the fire service said.

The second fire broke out later Saturday afternoon about 10 kilometres away near MacLarens Side Road.

It consumed half a hectare of brush before it was stopped short of the tree line, fire officials said.

The city-wide ban on open-air fires was issued April 1 due to dry conditions.