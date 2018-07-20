Skip to Main Content
Brush fire closes Highway 17 near Mattawa, Ont.
Smoke from a brush fire is creating visibility issues along Highway 17 near Mattawa, Ont.

The highway is closed between Mattawa, and Petawawa, Ont., according to OPP

Smoke from the fire is causing poor visibility. (Twitter/@OPP_NER)

The highway is closed between Mattawa and Petawawa, Ont. according to Ontario Provincial Police.

There is risk of fire hazard along the highway according to an OPP twitter account, but the severity is unknown.

Traffic is being rerouted to Highway 11 for eastbound traffic and Highway 60 for westbound traffic.

Police are not sure when the highway will reopen.

