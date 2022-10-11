'We were wrong': Claridge exec tells worker death inquest of safety decision

The chief operating officer of the development company behind the Claridge Icon condo project said, looking back, he sees areas of improvement on the site where Olivier Bruneau was killed by falling ice.

"This was a very atypical scenario. I mean, in hindsight a lot of things should have been done differently," said Shawn Malhotra, the chief operating officer of Claridge Homes, at the inquest into Bruneau's death.

While testifying Friday, Malhotra was pressed on the location of a snow safety fence that was set up weeks before Bruneau's death in March 2016.

The fence was posted about four metres away from the south wall after fellow worker Anthony House was hit and bruised by a piece of falling ice.

According to an incident report, House was standing close to nine metres away from the wall when he was struck.

When asked why the safety fence was installed where it was, even though House was hit while standing even further away, Malhotra said that distance was believed to be safe.

"Obviously, we were wrong," he said, adding in hindsight it probably wasn't an adequate distance.

Taken by Olivier Bruneau a few weeks before his death, this photo shows the ice on the walls inside the excavation pit. (Submitted)

Development company says they addressed ice concerns

Although he didn't visit the site during the winter, Malhotra said he frequently saw pictures of the ice on the wall and heard concerns communicated to the site supervisor.

At the inquest on Thursday, Mike Lwow, who was working as a site supervisor for Claridge Homes, said he called Malhotra on one of his first days working on the site because the ice was so worrying.

Malhotra said he remembers discussing different solutions to address the ice concerns.

After Lwow brought up his concerns, Malhotra said he likely would have had an internal discussion with some of the owners involved in the project to come up with a solution, but doesn't recall an exact conversation,

"I'm sure I would have gone through the due diligence at the time," he said.

A view into the condo construction pit where Bruneau was struck and killed in March of 2016. (CBC News)

Ice removal stopped in early February

Malhotra also told the jury Claridge decided to stop clearing the ice off the sides of the wall due to logistics, not cost. He said the ice would form again within hours, making removal "almost pointless."

Lwow testified Thursday the ice removal was stopped because of cost, but Malhotra said he had no idea why Lwow would think that.

When the ice removal stopped in late February, some of the workers with Taggart Construction walked off because of safety concerns.

Malhotra said the company took steps to address all of their concerns and conditions so they could return to work.

"I don't remember what the exact conditions were. But I know whatever they were, we did go ahead and provide," he said.

Malhotra said Claridge has done a full audit and overhaul of their health and safety policies since Bruneau's death, including changing the incident report process and creating an expanded head of health and safety position.

Ice likely fell 6 metres away from wall

The inquest also heard Friday from Robert Molina, an engineer employed by the Ministry of Labour to produce a report on the root causes of Bruneau's death, and why the piece of ice fell.

Instead of falling vertically, the piece of ice fell off the wall "like a Christmas tree," he said.

Based on scaled drawings of the site, Molina said he estimates the ice fell beside a footing around 6 metres away from the wall. The piece of ice was about four metres high and weighed approximately 56 kilograms, he added.

The ice forming on the wall came from groundwater within the rock, Molina said. Warming weather likely caused the ice to melt and dislodge from the wall, and a combination of overburden pressure and hydrostatic pressure pushed the ice away from the wall as it fell.

Molina said he based his findings on witness testimony, pictures and engineering drawings of the site, geotechnical reports, and weather information from the weeks leading up to the incident.