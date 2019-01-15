'We are devastated': family mourns loss of Bruce Thomlinson

Bruce Thomlinson's family said the 56-year-old public servant and father of two "gave us great joy in life" and said they were devastated by his loss.

Thomlinson was one of three people who died after OC Transpo bus 269 slammed into a bus shelter at Westboro station on Friday. Anja Van Beek and Judy Booth also died in the crash.

"We are devastated by the loss of Bruce and our condolences go out to the other families affected by this same tragedy," the family wrote in a statement release through Ottawa police.

"Bruce was dedicated to his family and will be missed by his wife and his two boys, and extended family and friends. He was the husband and father that gave us great joy in life through his silliness, sense of humour and love of the outdoors," they wrote.

His family also thanked the public for their thoughts and prayers after the crash, in which nearly two dozen others were injured.

Worked at CBSA

Thomlinson worked for the Canada Border Services Agency.

The agency offered its condolences to Thomlinson's family, friends and colleagues.

An email sent to CBSA staff Monday morning said one employee there had been killed and one seriously injured, while two other workers had family members hurt in the crash.