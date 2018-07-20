Brown water an unpleasant surprise for Munster residents

Residents of Munster, a hamlet in Ottawa's rural southwest, are concerned the water gushing from their taps is brown, and say they've had little communication from the city about the problem.

'I was taking a shower, and surprise! I get all this brown water on me.' — Dave Tellier, Munster Community Association

"We're getting a thick, dark brown water on and off," said Dave Tellier, president of the Munster Community Association, whose own taps have run brown three times this month. "I'm concerned."

Rideau-Goulbourn Coun. Scott Moffatt, who represents Munster, said the discolouration is caused by iron sediment. He said the water is safe to drink.

Moffatt said increasing demand on the power supply due to the hot weather, combined with ongoing Hydro Ottawa work in the area, is causing fluctuations in water pressure, which is stirring up the sediment in the aging pipes.

Rideau-Goulbourn Coun. Scott Moffatt's said the problem is due to loosened sediment in the pipes. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"That in itself is not unsafe, but the city is taking actions to try to make sure that the sediment doesn't come out in people's homes, and that we flush it out of the system," Moffatt said.

City staff flushed out the pipes Thursday, but that caused even more sediment to pour from the taps, Moffatt said.

Lack of information

Moffatt said the city tests water quality in Munster twice a week, and flushes out the system every three years. The difference this time, he said, is the city didn't have time to warn residents.

Tellier said the city has been quick to respond to complaints, but he feels the communication could have been better. He said the brown water came as an unpleasant surprise to many residents, including himself.

"It's just disgusting," Tellier said. "I was taking a shower, and surprise! I get all this brown water on me."

'It's just disgusting,' Dave Tellier said. (Dave Tellier)

The city said it's received 10 calls about the problem so far this month, and will test any household's water upon request.

Moffatt suggested residents can try running their cold water taps until the water becomes clear, and if that doesn't work they can call 311.

Moffatt also said he's working on getting more information about the Hydro Ottawa work, and will send out a notice to the community to let residents know what's going on.