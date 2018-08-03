Skip to Main Content
Brooke Henderson makes a hole-in-one at Women's British Open

Brooke Henderson scored a hole-in-one at the Women’s British Open Friday morning.

The Smiths Falls, Ont. native aces the par-3 9th hole

Brooke Henderson scored a hole-in-one on Aug. 3, 2018 at the Women's British Open. (Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Brooke Henderson sunk a hole-in-one at the Ricoh Women's British Open Friday morning. 

The Smiths Falls, Ont. native made the score on the par-three ninth hole during the second round of the tournament, with her tee shot taking one big bounce before finding the hole.

It's Henderson's second ace on the LPGA tour since joining the tour in 2015. She had previously scored a hole-in-one on the 13th hole of the Women's PGA Championship in 2016.

Henderson is 5-under for the tournament, trailing leader Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand by five strokes.

The Smiths Falls, Ont. golfer aced the par-3, 9th hole during the second round of the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club. 1:16

