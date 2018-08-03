Brooke Henderson makes a hole-in-one at Women's British Open

Brooke Henderson sunk a hole-in-one at the Ricoh Women's British Open Friday morning.

The Smiths Falls, Ont. native made the score on the par-three ninth hole during the second round of the tournament, with her tee shot taking one big bounce before finding the hole.

It's Henderson's second ace on the LPGA tour since joining the tour in 2015. She had previously scored a hole-in-one on the 13th hole of the Women's PGA Championship in 2016.

Henderson is 5-under for the tournament, trailing leader Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand by five strokes.