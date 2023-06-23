Highway 417 closing around Bronson Avenue for 3+ days in mid-July

A stretch of Highway 417 over central Ottawa will be closed for more than three days in July to replace the Bronson Avenue overpass. Bronson itself will be closed under the highway for three weeks.

A news release from contractor Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership said the Queensway, which is part of the Trans-Canada Highway, will be closed starting Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Monday, July 17. Exact end times can vary.

Eastbound lanes will close from Carling Avenue to Kent Street, meaning drivers can get back on the highway again at Metcalfe Street.

Westbound lanes will close from Metcalfe to Rochester Street, where there's a ramp back to the highway.

The suggested eastbound detour uses Carling to turn left on Bronson and then right to continue along Imperial Avenue, Chamberlain Avenue and Isabella Street.

The detour for westbound traffic is shorter, sticking straight to Catherine and Raymond streets to get to the Rochester ramp.

Drivers can always go further north or south if it works better for where they're starting or ending. Plan ahead and as always, pay attention to local signs and rules.

Bronson closed July 6 to 27

Bronson itself will be closed to all traffic between Catherine and Imperial from 8 p.m. on July 6 until the morning of July 27.

The contractors suggest Percy Street to the east as a pedestrian and cyclist detour and Booth or Bank streets for drivers.

The work follows similar bridge replacement projects along the 417 such as the overpasses above Rochester and Booth streets last year. Percy and Preston street overpasses are also up for replacement.