Building's broken elevator getting tenants down

Residents of a 10-storey building in Sandy Hill say its only elevator has been broken since August, and a law aimed at improving lift service in Ontario seems to have stalled, too.

The building at 345 Laurier Ave. E. is home to many students who told CBC they were drawn to its location near the University of Ottawa campus

They said having no elevator is a huge inconvenience, especially for those living on the building's upper floors.

University of Ottawa student Christine Deaudelin, who's on crutches after injuring her foot, says the broken elevator has further hampered her mobility. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

"It's been tough. I go in once a day and come back down once a day," said Christine Deaudelin, who lives on the fourth floor and who's currently using crutches after injuring her foot.

"I just stay on campus between my classes," she said.

City investigated complaint

The City of Ottawa said it received a complaint about the broken elevator at the beginning of October, and the bylaw department followed up.

"It was determined that certain parts necessary to fully replace the elevator had been ordered and delivery would take six to eight weeks, following which 11 to 17 weeks would be required for installation and final inspection," said Jake Gravelle, a program manager with the bylaw department.

The building's property manager did not return a call from CBC, but according to a notice posted near the elevator, work is expected to begin this month.

A notice posted near the elevator thanks residents for their continued patience, and says work to repair the elevator is expected to begin in mid-December. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

Waiting on legislative lift

In May 2018 Ontario's former Liberal government took action to improve what some have called an elevator "crisis" in the province.

The Access to Consumer Credit Reports and Elevator Availability Act aimed to improve the reliability and timely repair of elevators. It received royal assent, but seems to have stalled under the Progressive Conservatives.

"We understand there are serious concerns regarding elevator availability across the province," the Minister of Government and Consumer Services said in a written statement.

"We are working with ministry officials, [the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, or TSSA] and industry to better understand the causes and the policy options available so we can address these issues in an appropriate, enforceable and effective way," the statement said.

Further questions about the timeline of the work went unanswered, so it's unclear when or even if the legislation will go into effect.

Residents and visitors at an apartment building in Sandy Hill are frustrated by the long wait to repair an elevator. They say it's been out of service since August. 1:02

In Ontario, elevator contractors are responsible for maintaining and servicing elevators.

Building owners and managers work directly with the contractors to address maintenance and service issues, but there are no regulatory requirements to report entrapments or shutdowns to the TSSA.

The President of the Ontario Paramedic Association says working elevators can indirectly save lives. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

Paramedics concerned

The president of the Ottawa Paramedic Association said broken elevators pose major challenges for first responders, and wants to see governments act to ensure they're repaired.

"Without the elevators in place, lives can be changed drastically," Darryl Wilton said.

Wilton said broken elevators often come as a surprise to paramedics when they arrive at the scene of a medical emergency, and can make it difficult to get the patient the help they need.

He wants to see legislation that includes some sort of notification requirement so paramedics, police and firefighters are warned in advance about buildings with broken elevators.

"Obviously, if you're aware of a hazard before it unfolds, we're going to have a risk mitigation strategy in place," said Wilton.