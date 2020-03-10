2 charged after vehicle window smashed with air gun

Two Ottawa men have been charged after an incident involving an air gun on the weekend.

Ottawa police said two men arrived in a pickup truck at a home on Paradise Crescent in the Fallingbrook area of Orléans around 6:20 a.m. Sunday.

They said one of the men exited the truck holding an "Airsoft type pistol" and smashed the rear window of another vehicle with the butt of the gun before driving off. The suspects were later arrested by police.

Const. Martin Domtierre suggested the suspects and the complainant knew one another.

"They had prior dealings," Domtierre said. "People don't just go [to] other people's places to break cars for no reason."

James McCarthy, 28, and Triston Solomon, 24, are each charged with mischief and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. McCarthy was also charged with possession of a weapon for committing an offence.

Both men were released after signing an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Domtierre said police have seen several incidents involving replica firearms recently.

"People out there that decide to commit crimes, they've got to realize they'll face the same consequences if they use a fake gun or a real gun."