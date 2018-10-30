Man wanted for murder in Texas dies in Brockville, Ont. after police approach him

A man wanted for allegedly killing a woman in Houston, Texas died in Brockville, Ont. Saturday morning after being pursued by local police.

Alberto Ayala Guerrero fell from the North Augusta Road overpass onto an on-ramp for the westbound lanes of Highway 401, just after he was approached by Brockville police officers, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Monday.

Ayala Guerrero was pronounced dead in hospital.

At the time of his death, Ayala Guerrero was a fugitive, accused of fatally shooting a woman on July 13, Houston Police Department confirmed Monday. The victim had been hosting Ayala Guerrero's estranged wife and her brother, both of whom, police allege, Ayala Guerrero assaulted.

Houston police say they believe Ayala Guerrero fled to Brockville, Ont. in a Honda Civic.

CBC reached out to RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency to find out how he entered Canada. Both organizations said Monday they were unable to comment.

The SIU says Brockville police approached Ayala Guerrero at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, believing him to be a "person of interest." He then jumped over the guardrail and into traffic.

"Understanding what transpired, including how and why the man fell, is part of the SIU's investigation," said an SIU spokesperson in an email to CBC.

The SIU is looking for anyone who may have information about Ayala Guerrero's death to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.